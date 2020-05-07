A man is arrested after invading the manor of Kendall, Jenner, California, Who

+



Kendall Jenner (Photo: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner it took a big scare on Monday (2), when a man scaled the fence of his house, and seized the property of the model is in the Hollywood Hills, California. The suspect, Richard Eggersit was picked up by the security personnel especially the young, who then called the authorities.

Eggers was spotted by the security system of the house in Kendall in September, when it was on the property during the night, but was able to escape prior to the action of the left-the back of it. By the year 2016, and another man had been arrested for stalking his sister in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jennerbecause he was standing in front of the garage to the house, in the template, waiting for the moment when she would be home.

In the past year, Kendall has won in court of a restrictive measure against the John Fordthat is in three months, broke into the home of a model four times. “Because of the persecution of Mr. Ford, I did, and I am still suffering from the emotional stress,” he said to the brunette in the lawsuit, obtained by E!, the channel that broadcasts the reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner enjoys a day at the swimming pool ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

