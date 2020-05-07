Abs air of Brooke Shields or how to get a ‘six pack’ is defined’ to the 54-year-old

That the 50’s are the new 30 is something that many celebrities are making it clear lately. If you recently alucinábamos with the workout routine that follows Lydia Bosch to be in shape, this time we have crossed the pond to observe another feat of fitness that we have with the mouth open. And is that the actress Brooke Shields, who for a time has become addicted to the gym, hung up a few days ago a picture on Instagram where boasted of a belly perfectly defined.

The comments of his followers, astonished in front of the ‘six pack’ that will mark the interpreter of the legendary film The blue lake to its 54 years, wondered how he did it. And although until now we have seen in networks how the actress performing exercises, bodybuilding, running, and even dares to CrossFit, which still had not revealed was the secret that lies behind the abdomen.

Do the trick? Perform abs air. So what was shown in this video where it has proved to be in better physical shape than ever.

“Defying gravity in the gym. I still feel the burn,” said Brooke in the publication. In it we can see it first hung on the waist of his coach to perform this type of exercise. And after carrying the effort through to the end doing crunches in suspension, with the aid of a bar.

We are confident that, as she herself admits, has to burn a lot of, as this exercise requires great strength in the abdomen in order to run well. Also of supervision, it is essential to maintain the correct posture to avoid pulling the neck and injure us.

Would you dare to try it?