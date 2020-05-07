Actors of Big Bang Theory they read the last script

This year several television series will close a cycle of successas not only Game of Thrones is airing their last season, even the era of The Avengers also it will end with Avengers: Endgame.

Another series that will end this year and that is very sad to his followers is The Big Bang Theory CBS network. The season 12 and last of this famous sitcom started on 24 September in the past year, but there are still episodes to convey.

But not only the followers of The Big Bang Theory is having a hard time to assimilate this, because the cast also had sad reactions when they read the last script.

The actors sat down for the last time to read the script and were not able to contain the tears, especially Kaley Cuoco who plays Penny, who by the way shared in his personal account of Instagram the script-trimmed handkerchiefs.

The actress it was not the only one who shed several tearsbecause Melissa Rauch that gives life to Bernadette Rostenkowski, also shared a photo with all the players embracing each other.