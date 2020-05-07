Actress in the live-action ‘Mulan’ will have a role in ‘Shang-Chi’

The cast of the debut of the next hero of Marvel is growing and was recently notified that Rosalind Chao was to appear in ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Chao recently appeared in the Netflix movie, ‘The Laundromat’ and soon will be able to see your work in the live-action ‘Mulan’, in which he plays Hua Li, the mother of the heroine.

The cast of Shang-Chi already includes the newcomers to the Movie Universe of Marvel, Simu Liu as a hero owner, and Tony Leung as the film’s villain the Mandarin.

Awkwafina will also appear in the film, though his role has not been revealed. At the beginning of this week, it was reported that Michelle Yeoh will also join the cast, although, as Awkwafina, its role has not been revealed.

Rosalind Chao would appear in ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ although it is unknown the role that will be, since the details of the plot have been kept secret, because Marvel focuses on the promotion of their films of the year 2020 as ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Eternals’.

There is the possibility that soon arises more information once production begins.

In the beginning, it was assumed that Shang-Chi was going to start to be recorded last fall, but ended up being delayedhowever, Awkwafina recently traveled to Australia, where it is assumed that Shang-Chi is going to burn, suggesting that the production could be launched sooner rather than later.

The date for the premiere of ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is 12 February 2021.