Adam Brody and Leighton Meester dress up once a year, Seth and Blair

February 14, 2014, two of our favorite characters in two of our series preferred were the “yes” at the altar, and up until now, the couple continues to be the only link between Gossip Girl and The O. C. Yes, we are referring to Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

We know little of how their relationship as a couple because they keep their personal life private. But what we do know is that she, like him, are very grateful for the roles that made them famous, Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, respectively. As a form of gratitude and relive one of the best stages of their careers, oronce a year, dress up their charactersconfessed the actor E! News.

So, we’re not the only ones that miss Blair and Seth on the big screen, they also, and that is why conmemoraran once a year. To our bad luck, there is no photograph of the moment in which they celebrate their characters but we hope that the next time you do it, share it.

So far, we don’t know anything about a possible return of The O. C. but it is already confirmed to be a reboot of Gossip Girl that will 10 years later. Unfortunately, the protagonists will be different actors but there is a great possibility that Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford make cameos.