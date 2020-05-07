Adam Brody how it feels to be married to Blair Waldorf

For those who didn’t know, Leighton Meester of Gossip Girl and Adam Brody The O. C. they married and bring five years together, both actors were the protagonists of two of the series for teenager more important in the last decades, for that reason fans find it amazing that you are together.

In an interview for the magazine GQ of the united States, Adam Brody was questioned about how you feel that will end together Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen (your fictional characters).

“It is not strange. To be honest, it was a bit embarrassing. I guess that love has no limits?”.

And added:

“Once a year, at random, we celebrate our day of Seth and Blair”.

Remember that The O. C. and Gossip Girl they were produced by Josh Schwartz. However the couple first met in a movie, The Arlo (The journey of a dinosaur) in which they worked together on the 2011.

Also asked him to think about re-do The O. C.:

“I don’t love the idea of that re-do, but it doesn’t bother me, I don’t know, I just know that if it does not work it is flattering to the original program and if it works, then you will be good, you have my blessing”, he added.

With regard to their participation, said:

“As to myself, no (I would not be involved), I’m in a different stage of my life and I feel that they are not doing, then who am I to refuse to work non-existent?”.

In the meantime we can tell you that true love exists, and not only stays in fiction, amen by Seth and Blair.