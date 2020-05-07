Adriana Lima already has her own collection of sunglasses

A little more than a year Adriana Lima announced which hung the angel wings of Victoria’s Secret, after nearly 20 years. A story that marked the beginning of the end of the lingerie brand, but not the career of the brazilian still working in the industry, and even dares to make his first steps as a designer.

His latest work is a eyewear collection of sun and of view together to Privé Revaux, a brand that often collaborate with famous faces, including actress Ashley Benson. Now Lima has joined the company with this line that includes four different styles of glasses in different colors that will go on sale the February 14, Valentine’s day, on the website of the company.









Adriana Lima poses with the glasses that has been designed to Accomodate Revaux

(Privé Revaux)









Adriana has created a collection that is inspired by the women of his family: his daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and her grandmother Julia. These names, along with ‘Panther’ -the nickname of the top-, are chosen to baptize these four models timeless that stand out for their mount large and colors like brown, black and camouflage print. A few add-ons that will have a price very ‘low cost’: 39,95 euros, little more than 36 euros.

“I never would have thought of as a mature woman, you could still be in business (…) I Am happy that the world is embracing women in its different stages”, said the brazilian at the specialist portal WWD. In addition, the top has revealed that one of his next goals is to launch its own brand of underwear lace, as well as a line of skin care.









