After The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki will make a new comedy

There is no doubt that
The Big bang Theory
it was one of the sitcom’s most important of the last decade. The comedy about a group of nerds and their relationship with the next door neighbor, resulted in a successful strip that lasted for twelve seasons, becoming one of the last great television comedies. And with that series finished, and all their stars started to look for new directions that would allow them to take away from these characters, and
Johnny Galecki
its protagonist, already have horizon confirmed.
The actor who played the insecure Leonard in
The Big Bang Theory
it will be the central star in
The Squad
, a new comedy that is producing NBC. The large perlite with respect to this project is that apparently Galecki will not go away as much of the spirit nerd of his fiction above, because
The Squad
will be about a group of friends who dedicated their time to practicing professionally in e-sports, in the online game as
League of Legends, Fortnite
or to the popular
FIFA
. The series will be as an axis to those fans of the
e-sports
and how that world leads you to build partnerships, but also strong enemies.
The comedian not only will be the big star of the cycle, but also will serve as executive producer. At his side will be the screenwriter, Anthony Del Broccolo, who was a member fixed team script in
The Big Bang Theory
from its fifth season until the end.
Like Galecki, several of his former colleagues of the cast already have new projects confirmed.
Jim Parsons will make a team with your ex-partner’s cast, Miayim Bialik, for a sitcom that will focus on Carla
, about a woman who is separated and spend the money you should invest at your wedding, to get to the front of a “Cat Café”.
For its part,
Kaley Cuoco
will be divided into two projects.
On the one hand you will put your voice to a fictional animated play Harley Quinn
the girlfriend of the Joker, while will also find the front of a series of terror titled
The Flight Attendant
. Finally, the actress
Melissa Rauch
part of
Black Monday
a proposal humorous starring Don Cheadle.