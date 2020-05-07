After The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki will make a new comedy



Little by little, the stars of Big Bang Theory confirm their new projects

There is no doubt that

The Big bang Theory



it was one of the sitcom’s most important of the last decade. The comedy about a group of nerds and their relationship with the next door neighbor, resulted in a successful strip that lasted for twelve seasons, becoming one of the last great television comedies. And with that series finished, and all their stars started to look for new directions that would allow them to take away from these characters, and

Johnny Galecki



its protagonist, already have horizon confirmed.





Johnny Galecki along with Kaley Cuoco

The actor who played the insecure Leonard in

The Big Bang Theory



it will be the central star in

The Squad



, a new comedy that is producing NBC. The large perlite with respect to this project is that apparently Galecki will not go away as much of the spirit nerd of his fiction above, because

The Squad



will be about a group of friends who dedicated their time to practicing professionally in e-sports, in the online game as

League of Legends, Fortnite



or to the popular

FIFA



. The series will be as an axis to those fans of the

e-sports



and how that world leads you to build partnerships, but also strong enemies.

The comedian not only will be the big star of the cycle, but also will serve as executive producer. At his side will be the screenwriter, Anthony Del Broccolo, who was a member fixed team script in

The Big Bang Theory



from its fifth season until the end.

Like Galecki, several of his former colleagues of the cast already have new projects confirmed.

Jim Parsons will make a team with your ex-partner’s cast, Miayim Bialik, for a sitcom that will focus on Carla



, about a woman who is separated and spend the money you should invest at your wedding, to get to the front of a “Cat Café”.

For its part,

Kaley Cuoco



will be divided into two projects.

On the one hand you will put your voice to a fictional animated play Harley Quinn



the girlfriend of the Joker, while will also find the front of a series of terror titled

The Flight Attendant



. Finally, the actress

Melissa Rauch



part of

Black Monday



a proposal humorous starring Don Cheadle.