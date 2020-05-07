After the end of ” The Big Bang Theory, what will the actors?

Were, until a few days ago,
the actors and actresses best payouts of the american tv, but now that
The Big Bang Theory
Jim Parsons
Johnny Galecki
Kaley Cuoco
, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Me Bialik and
Melissa Rauch
? Between the temptation of trying her luck in new land or bet to play it safe to continue to reign on television, these actors and actresses already have projects to continue their careers in film and theatre.
There is No doubt that the star of the show was the insufferable Sheldon Cooper, who managed to be lovable man and a pop icon thanks to the masterful performance of
Jim Parsons
. Although we will not walk away from the whole of the character, whether that is the executive producer and the voice in off of
Young Sheldon
surely will choose more roles in the cinema and the theatre, although in your immediate future we will see a lot of in
Netflix
. In addition to producing
the original Special,
it is part of the cast of
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
and will be starring in the adaptation of the Broadway musical
The Boys in the Band
under the direction of
Ryan Murphy
.
Kaley Cuoco
because it is going crazy again: the actress shocked several days ago to announce that not only will the voice but who will be the executive producer of
an animated movie about Harley Quinn,
the popular villain of the house of comics DC. It will not be her only role twice on screen: in the past year bought the rights to the thriller
The hostess
that you plan to take to the big screen and will star in.
Johnny Galecki
for its part , has already started to record special appearances in the continuation of the sitcom of the 90’s
Roseanne
, where he began acting nearly two decades ago. The actor will be put on the skin of David Healy, the ex-husband of Darlene, in some episodes, but as a special guest. “I need a bit of space free in my life before I re-commit myself to a fiction”,
he confessed to the site TV Line
. Is that your personal life is changing: his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child.
This 2019 was a year with many satisfactions for Simon Helberg. As I finished recording the series that became a star as the lovable man Howard Wolowitz, was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the acclaimed
Florence Foster Jenkins
and the film premiered
Paint It Black
. Although not confirmed anything and only said that he was always willing to listen to proposals for some time circulating the rumor that the
showrunner
of
The Big Bang Theory,
Chuck Lorre, wanted to make a
a spin off
with Howard and his family.
For Kunal Nayyar of the future is familiar: the actor who played Raj Koothrappali told the press that he wants to spend time with your family in India. “I left the country when I was 18 and never went back over that vacation. I want to spend more time with my parents, to return to my home and be with my dad and my mom. That will be my focus now,”
said.
. Anyway, it has projects in folder: film
Think Like a Dog
and the voice that put him in the sequel of the animated film
Trolls.
One of the surprises of the series was, without a doubt
Me Bialik
the actress that all we knew of her by
Blossom
in the 90’s and who returned to acting after a distinguished career as a university. Now that changed his life,
the brunette confessed that it is trying to decipher your future
: “Where will I take all this? Where do I take my career? What will I do now?”. While what you decide, your unique project confirmed is to put the voice to a robot in the movie
The Inspector Chronicles.
As to the jovial Melissa Rauch, who started in
The Big Bang Theory
in his third season as Bernadette Rostenkowski, his future seems to be the cinema. This year, it will premiere commercially
Ode to Joy
, an independent film that had good reviews at the festivals, and it is expected that by the end of the year to premiere
Steven Soderbergh
and in where he shares the screen with none other than
Meryl Streep
.
The impact of the bounce.
But not only do these interpreters miss the hit sitcom, will also make the channel that the transmitting in the united States, CBC.
According to a detailed report by the economic magazine Forbes
the end of the series could even impact negatively on the actions of the media group owner of this screen.
The signal is evaluated to make a series with any of his characters, possibly Howard, but still needs to know what will happen with
The Young Sheldon
, the prequel that features the voice of Parsons and shoves it in his childhood, now that
The Big Bang Theory
ended, will you be able to maintain your good hearing? Another of the rumors circulating is to make a new version of
Blossom
with the participation of Bialik in a role of adult, to attract this public to be in some way an orphan. But for now, there is more to overcome and rumors. What is certain is that
the nerds television favorites have been fired
with all the honors, and it is clear that they will leave an empty space that no one can fill easily.
