After the end of ” The Big Bang Theory, what will the actors?



The Big Bang Theory said goodbye but several of the actors already have other projects to think about

Were, until a few days ago,



the actors and actresses best payouts of the american tv, but now that





The Big Bang Theory

ended… what is the future of





Jim Parsons

,





Johnny Galecki

,





Kaley Cuoco

, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Me Bialik and





Melissa Rauch

? Between the temptation of trying her luck in new land or bet to play it safe to continue to reign on television, these actors and actresses already have projects to continue their careers in film and theatre.

There is No doubt that the star of the show was the insufferable Sheldon Cooper, who managed to be lovable man and a pop icon thanks to the masterful performance of





Jim Parsons

. Although we will not walk away from the whole of the character, whether that is the executive producer and the voice in off of

Young Sheldon



surely will choose more roles in the cinema and the theatre, although in your immediate future we will see a lot of in





Netflix

. In addition to producing

the original Special,



it is part of the cast of

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile



and will be starring in the adaptation of the Broadway musical

The Boys in the Band



under the direction of





Ryan Murphy

.

The blonde mad at the nerds,





Kaley Cuoco

because it is going crazy again: the actress shocked several days ago to announce that not only will the voice but who will be the executive producer of

an animated movie about Harley Quinn,



the popular villain of the house of comics DC. It will not be her only role twice on screen: in the past year bought the rights to the thriller

The hostess



that you plan to take to the big screen and will star in.





Johnny Galecki

for its part , has already started to record special appearances in the continuation of the sitcom of the 90’s

Roseanne



, where he began acting nearly two decades ago. The actor will be put on the skin of David Healy, the ex-husband of Darlene, in some episodes, but as a special guest. “I need a bit of space free in my life before I re-commit myself to a fiction”,

he confessed to the site TV Line



. Is that your personal life is changing: his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child.

This 2019 was a year with many satisfactions for Simon Helberg. As I finished recording the series that became a star as the lovable man Howard Wolowitz, was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the acclaimed

Florence Foster Jenkins



and the film premiered

Paint It Black



. Although not confirmed anything and only said that he was always willing to listen to proposals for some time circulating the rumor that the

showrunner



of

The Big Bang Theory,



Chuck Lorre, wanted to make a

a spin off



with Howard and his family.

For Kunal Nayyar of the future is familiar: the actor who played Raj Koothrappali told the press that he wants to spend time with your family in India. “I left the country when I was 18 and never went back over that vacation. I want to spend more time with my parents, to return to my home and be with my dad and my mom. That will be my focus now,”

said.



. Anyway, it has projects in folder: film

Think Like a Dog



and the voice that put him in the sequel of the animated film

Trolls.



One of the surprises of the series was, without a doubt





Me Bialik

the actress that all we knew of her by

Blossom



in the 90’s and who returned to acting after a distinguished career as a university. Now that changed his life,

the brunette confessed that it is trying to decipher your future



: “Where will I take all this? Where do I take my career? What will I do now?”. While what you decide, your unique project confirmed is to put the voice to a robot in the movie

The Inspector Chronicles.



As to the jovial Melissa Rauch, who started in

The Big Bang Theory



in his third season as Bernadette Rostenkowski, his future seems to be the cinema. This year, it will premiere commercially

Ode to Joy



, an independent film that had good reviews at the festivals, and it is expected that by the end of the year to premiere

The Laundromat



directed by





Steven Soderbergh

and in where he shares the screen with none other than





Meryl Streep

.

The impact of the bounce.



But not only do these interpreters miss the hit sitcom, will also make the channel that the transmitting in the united States, CBC.

According to a detailed report by the economic magazine Forbes



the end of the series could even impact negatively on the actions of the media group owner of this screen.

The signal is evaluated to make a series with any of his characters, possibly Howard, but still needs to know what will happen with

The Young Sheldon



, the prequel that features the voice of Parsons and shoves it in his childhood, now that

The Big Bang Theory



ended, will you be able to maintain your good hearing? Another of the rumors circulating is to make a new version of

Blossom



with the participation of Bialik in a role of adult, to attract this public to be in some way an orphan. But for now, there is more to overcome and rumors. What is certain is that

the nerds television favorites have been fired



with all the honors, and it is clear that they will leave an empty space that no one can fill easily.