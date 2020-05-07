Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to retain the Championships in Couples women in WWE SmackDown

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 25/04/2020 AT 02:00

During the broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained the Female Championships for Couples after emerging victorious against Carmella and Dana Brooke.

Dana and Nikki started the fight and took the action to ringside. Then Carmella dominated the action against Alexa. The situation changed suddenly when Nikki stole the reveal of his companion and was surprised to Carmella in the back. After a account failed, Cross and Bliss applied a modified 3D Carmella and so they obtained the victory via pinfall.

In this way Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross remain as champions after 20 days of reign. Both superstars got their titles for the second time in their careers after defeating The Kabuki Warrios at WrestleMania 36. The following week, they were challenged by Carmella and Mandy Rose to a showdown for the gold tag team, which the new owners agreed to it without any problems.

Carmella will look for clásificar to the Ladder Match Women’s Money In The Bank

The next Friday on SmackDown the two-times winner of the Money In The Bank women will be competing for the last place in the edition 2020 competing against Mandy Rose. We recall that up to now, the classified are Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Blazler, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans.

