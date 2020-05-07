All the easter eggs of the fourth chapter of ‘The Mandalorian’ sure you missed

It is finally Friday and that means a new episode of the new series of Star Wars and as is known, in this universe there are so many stories behind to tell and so many details may escape the eye average that we can not reveal the easter eggs of the fourth chapter of ‘The Mandalorian’.

LOTH-CAT

This strange and curious animal appeared earlier in ‘Star Wars Rebels’, where they were known for their aggressive behavior. These animals are native of an Outer Rim, and his temperament is well-known, so that only one appears in this town scaring small and defenceless creatures.

THE FALL OF THE EMPIRE

The gossip that everyone seems to talk about has to do with moments that we saw in the original trilogy of Star Wars and the new deliveries. Face Dune (a new character) talks about a “creeping” which allude to the Battle of Endor, something that we saw in the comics, which take place after ‘Return of the Jedi’. He also mentions that he left the Rebellion since it began protect the delegates, politicians, leaving in the background the struggle for freedom. It seems that few people have good things to say about the new government.

THE HELMET

At last he puts a story behind the armor of the Mandalorian, in this episode he explains about what would happen if they removed the helmet in front of another person, answering that will never again be able to use it, of course that this does not imply that what you wear all the time.

THE STORY OF COMMAND

Thanks to the flashbacks and the that is said in this episode, we know more about the history command, the character played by Pedro Pascal was orphaned in the Clone Wars and was rescued by the Mandalorians, to become one of them, which is what that is eternally grateful to you.

AT-ST

The famous machines that plagued Endor, with all of their Hard are back. Out of the original trilogy, and thanks to the fallen Empire, some bandits managed to grab a few units abandoned. Something to note here is the appearance of the machine, which T-Rex in ‘Jurassic Park’, which is not a coincidence, the chapter was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, yes, the actress of ‘Jurassic World’.

KLATOOINIANOS

It may be that this is not so much an easter eggs of the fourth chapter of ‘The Mandalorian’, because they are known by fans, but these bandits ruthless make their debut in the series of Disney+, which had been mentioned in other tv series and even video games.

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

The easter eggs don’t necessarily have to come from the universe of Star Wars, this episode is based on a movie called ‘The Magnificent Seven’, which tells the story of a legendary warrior who protects his village from the bandits.