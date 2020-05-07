Amanda Bynes looks unrecognizable – Magazine Faces

The actress was captured on the supermarket where it impacted with its new image.

Amanda Bynesmade famous by the series of Nickelodeon, it reappeared and was impressed with his radical change.

With a mane platinum blonde, glasses and a significant increase of weight was captured in Los Angeles while buying in a supermarket.

The actress rose to fame during his participation in the television shows “The show of Amanda” and “What I Like About You”.

Although it was expected that his career will continue on the road to success, Bynes began to have problems, and their image plummeted.

In 2012, she was arrested for driving while intoxicated and without a license, months after it sparked a controversy when it claimed to have suffered sexual abuse by his father, who later discovered was false accusation.

Drugs and alcohol made of Amanda a person aggressive, were fighting via twitter with fans and celebrities alike.

In 2014, admission to a psychiatric hospital in 2014 with a diagnosis of bipolarity and has since tried to regain its life.

His fight against drugs has not been straightforward, but the actress 31-year-old is trying.