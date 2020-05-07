Amanda Bynes picks up his relationship with his ex-fiance

“/>

The actress posted a photo alongside Paul Michael, just a few days after you stop your commitment.

The ex-fiance of Amanda Bynes still has not known their parents.

Amanda Bynes went to Instagram to confirm that his relationship with Paul Michael is back, just a few days after stopping the engagement of the couple.

The actress of 33 years, confirmed that the two back together when you shared a new selfie with Paul, simply by typing in the title below the image, “my love”.

According to reports, Amanda and Paul were separated just three weeks after announcing his commitment, confirmed to the magazine In Touch over the weekend.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the actress was ordered to enter a psychiatric facility, a judge in her conservatorship case, after the breakdown of their relationship.

The sources said The Blast that Amanda initially agreed to enter the premises, but could not register during the weekend.

The actress has been struggling with mental health problems over the years since a series of legal problems forced her to a tutoring financial, and legal of their parents.