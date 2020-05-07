Amanda Bynes reappears and your tattoo is of concern to fans

Amanda Bynes tops the list of actresses who have disappeared from our screens because of drugs and mental problems, suffering for years a severe depression and addictions. However, it seemed when it seemed that the former idol child began to see the light at the end of the tunnel, Amanda has returned to surprise all of his followers.

After a long time entered in rehabilitation, She regained the reins of your life and the normality that are graduating even in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. But soon after turned away, pointing to the latest information that he had again to fall back into the drugs.

Now the actress of films like ‘Hairspray’ or ‘Rumours and lies’ has returned to the social networking impacting all of his followers with his last physical change. Amanda has tattooed a heart, asymmetrical, on his left cheek, occupying all the attention of his face.

Without a doubt, a sign that Bynes has returned to its old ways and has begun the year making the jump to the alarms.

