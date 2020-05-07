Amanda Bynes resurfaced on the nets and announced that he was engaged to her boyfriend



Amanda Bynes returned to the virtual world to make a big announcement: her boyfriend proposed marriage Credit: Instagram



Amanda Bynes



walked away from stardom after several scandals under his belt, and

two years ago it announced its definitive retirement of the television



. From that moment, he never returned to the screen, but still used sporadically its

social networks



. Through his Instagram made its grand

ad



:

her boyfriend



a boy named

Paul Michael



,

he proposed marriage



and are

committed



.

The actress had its golden age during his teenage years in the early 2000’s, when it was called “the

girl Nickelodeon



“by having become one of the most popular figures of the children’s channel; even for three years had his own program,

The Amanda Show



. He also made his tour of the sets of the films, and acted in

She is the boy (She’s the man)



next to Channing Tatum and in the musical

Hairspray



until in 2010 he made his last appearance in the film

It is said of my (Easy).



However, Bynes was not only known for their performances, but also for its

tendal of scandals



: was stopped by

possession of illegal substances



shared risqué photos on Twitter and as a result was censored by the social network of the bird, and

was accused of causing a fire



in addition to having fallen into so hard a struggle against his addiction to drugs and alcohol. By all this, decided to move away from a definitive way of acting, and also in the virtual world.

Today, at 33 years of age, try to leave everything behind and start a new life with her fiance.

According to the average north american The Blast



, Bynes first met your partner at a meeting of alcoholics anonymous which usually attend every day to continue with his recovery, and after a few years of accompanying each other, they decided to take the next step.

During the last few years, Bynes spent her days studying at the Institute of Fashion, Design and Accessories of The Angels, completely detached from the world of entertainment. As recently as last September, the actress returned to open his account in Instagram and published some pictures. It was through this social network shared a photo where you can see their hands, intertwined with those of your partner, and the large diamond ring he gave his future husband. “Committed to the love of my life,” said the actress.