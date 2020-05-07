And with you… we present to you the fiancé of Amanda Bynes

It has been a busy weekend for Amanda Bynes. First, on Friday, which turned out to be the Day of San Valentin, posted a picture of an engagement ring. “Committed to the love of my life”wrote, letting everyone know about the great news. Then, began the slow process of letting their followers know their relationship, with a publication the Saturday and published on Sunday.

While there is not a lot of news about Bynes and her new man, E! News identified him as Paul Michael. The media reports that Bynes met Michael in a rehabilitation facility and that the two have been dating for several months. As to the legitimacy of the commitment to fast, a source told E! That is very real.

In his first picture of Michael, Bynes used a title, simple and sweet: “Lover”.

Your second picture of him was not a legend, but the two look happy together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8p8N-vhUvW/?utm_source=ig_embed

“They seem happy”said a source to People. The magazine adds that Bynes is currently living in a center for life sober and that its activity sudden on Instagram is unusual. Has been silent on the platform since you joined last October. Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June of 2019 and entered into rehabilitation. In the past, Bynes explained that she walked away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her mental health.

“Amanda is very good, works in itself and takes a well-deserved free time to focus on your well-being after graduating from FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December, he said the lawyer for Bynes, Tamar Arminak in a statement to E ! “Is spending time reading and doing exercise, drawing your new line, and above all making sure that this time around, prioritize your needs”.

Original Article: InStyle.com