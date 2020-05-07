Andre Agassi, the number 1 that he hated tennis, his father | Tennis

Andre Agassi

also known as

‘The Kid of Las Vegas’

fulfilled 50 years of life on the 29th of April, almost an entire life dedicated to tennis, and for far-fetched this may seem, a sport that he himself confessed that he hated, since his father (who also ended up hating for that reason), placed a racquet in his hands when he was barely two years old.

Despite such a surprising aversion to the ‘white sport’, Agassi was able to achieve a kind of revolution within him to become one of the seven players capable of winning the four Grand Slams.

Quite a character, by his short steps, for the wigs to hide their baldness, the extravagance to wear jeans shorts to jump to the pitch, which looked hoop, and that he even admitted that he had taken methamphetamine, he played his last game in the US Open of 2006 before the German Benjamin Becker when I was 36 years old.

At the time of hanging up the racquet, Agassi had already carved an impressive history. In the field of sports, Agassi will always be remembered because it has been one of the 26 numbers one that has had the tennis, a position that he held for 101 weeks and managed to finish the season in 1999; and because they also won 60 tournaments, eight of them of the Grand Slam.

Andre Agassi marked an entire era in tennis for his quirky but charismatic personality. JASPER JUINEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Another ring of pride that you can feel Agassi is because it is the only tennis player in history to have captured the seven most prestigious titles in men’s tennis in singles: all four Grand Slams, the Masters, now called the ATP Finals, the olympic gold medal (olympic games of Atlanta 1996) and Davis Cup (1990, 1992 and 1995).

Another of the milestones we achieved is that he became the player with the lowest age in exceed a million dollars in prizes, after only dispute 43 tournaments, something that in these days paints a very complicated.

It seems that Agassi’s life has been a soap opera that ends well, but in these 50 years, perhaps their existence has not been as blissful as many thought. Agassi never felt loved by the great american public, largely devoted its love to Pete Sampras, with whom he rivaled in its best moments, and to whom he dedicated then ‘praise’ as “it was more robotic than a parrot”.

Agassi became a banner advertisement, a breath of fresh air that splashed and revolutionized women’s tennis with her appearance, shattering the canons of that time. With his racket he was starred in what was called ‘Rock and Roll tennis’. Although in the end his whole figure, was subjected to a sentence that will estigmatizó: ‘image is everything”.

In his biography Open, also signed by the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, JR Moehringer and published in 2009, many of their truths hidden for a time were uncovered. Its scary when you jump into the court with a wig, and I feared that he would fall was one of his main concerns.

The hatred that he felt for the game of tennis, a sport he imposed on his father, Emmanuel ‘Mike’ Agassian, who competed in the Olympic Games of 1948 and 1952 on behalf of Iran in boxing, scored his career. Agassi did not choose this sport, but yes to his father that he dreamed that one of their four children was a figure with the racquet.

“I still hate tennis. And now as a coach, I don’t have to love him. My job is to make a player improve their performances, is goal in your head, to understand who I have in front of him. And learning from him”, tells in his autobiographical book Open.

Insitgado by his father, Agassi took amphetamines without knowing it until his brother Philly be warned. Later, when struggling in the lowest moments of his career, falling to 141 in the rankings with a severe wrist injury, admitted that he had also ingested other substances.

“My name, my career, everything was at stake. Days later I sat in a chair with a notepad in my lap and I wrote a letter to the ATP. It was full of lies mixed with half-truths,” he adds, referring to how it felt then, after a doctor of the tour ATP told him that he was tested positive in a doping test for a substance of type II.

Agassi turned to what could have been a penalty of three months to the point that it had been “a mistake of his assistant,” and was saved from a punishment. That repentance was revealed in his biography. Also its hard years in the academy of Nick Nick where he met, among others, with Jim Courier, his marriage and relationship with the american actress Brooke Shields and his subsequent wedding to tennis star German Steffi Graf.

Razored already, wearing with pride his bald head, Agassi and Graf married in 2001 in Las Vegas with only three people in the room, the judge and them joined and the mothers of both. Then had two children, Jaden Gil and Jaz Elle.

Life has since changed for him. His foundation, “Andre Agassi For Education,” focused squarely on the children seems to have transformed and improved. He was the coach of a temporary Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic.

“I play tennis as a way of life despite the fact that I hate him, I hate him with a secret passion and always what I’ve done”, that is a phrase that will remain for posterity, but also his legacy as a player rebellious, irreverent and sympathetic.