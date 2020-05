Known to have been Gollum in the trilogies gained of ‘the Lord of The Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit, Serkis announced in a video on social media that this Friday, may 8 will begin the virtual reading of the novel of Tolkien at 10:00 hours (5am ET). It will be a true marathon, because your goal is to fully read the novel to raise, as a minimum, 100,000 pounds (114.141 euros).