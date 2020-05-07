Andy Serkis reads ‘The Hobbit’ for 12 hours to fight against the coronavirus

MADRID, 7 May. (CulturaOcio) –

The actor and director Andy Serkis will hold a reading on-line ‘The Hobbit’, the classic J. R. R. Tolkien, to raise funds for the health british public, with the aim of fighting against the pandemic caused by a coronavirus. Binds well to several campaigns of social networks to mobilize citizen action.

Known to have been Gollum in the trilogies gained ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’, Serkis has announced in a video on social media that this Friday, may 8 will begin the virtual reading of the novel of Tolkien at 10:00 hours (11:00 Spanish time). It will be a true marathon, because your goal is to fully read the novel to raiseas a minimum, 100,000 pounds (114.141 euros).

“I want to take you to one of the greatest adventures fantastic that you have written, a marathon of 12 hours in Middle Earth, with which we will raise funds for two charities amazing [el Servicio Nacional de Salud del Reino Unido y Best Beginnins, organización benéfica de salud enfocada en la infancia]”said the actor.

Join me for the Adventure this coming Thursday, May 8. Stay tuned for more details on how you can support @NHSuk and @bestbeginnings pic.twitter.com/nxK11BTl4b — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 3, 2020

In this way, the director of ‘Venom: There Will Be Killing’ it joins a wave of solidarity in the fight against the Covid-19. Recently, Daniel Radcliffealong with other well-known figures like Dakota Fanning or David Beckham read fragments of ‘Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone’ to entertain the fans.