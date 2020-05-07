Angelina Jolie sex abuse: Angelina Jolie warns about the sexual abuse of a child in isolation

Angelina Jolie he raised more of an impact on the environment, the family in the time of social distancing, and the sexual abuse of children. The The teamshe also discussed the growth of domestic violence in an article about the multi-Covid-19. “They may not be as susceptible to viruses as well as other groups, but they are particularly vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society,” he wrote .

With a long history of involvement in that is dense with a number of humanitarian causes, Jolie has donated Us$1 million to help children who have had the power, and the study is marred by the account of the pandemic.

The period of seclusion, Diamond points out, the impact on the victim. “It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support network that helps them to deal with: their friends and teachers and the trust for post-school activities, and visits to the home of a parent or loved one that you offers you an escape from your environment, to an abusive,” he said.

The actress also recalled that, in the majority of cases, the complaint will be made by an adult who is in the circle of life in the child, and it’s not in the house. Lock also means that less of the eye the adult in the situation. In the case of child sexual abuse, the child protection services are more likely to be called upon by third parties, such as teachers, counselors, coordinators, after-school programs, and trainers.

For Jolie, it was fragile, and the preparation of the company in connection with the case. “A lot of times, they are not prepared for the risk of being failed by a system of children’s well-being, with a few resources, or to meet the judges and legal professionals who are not trained in trauma-and-control-of-abuse, and do not take its effects on children are serious”, said the actress.

In the alternative, at this time, according to Angelina, it’s to keep in touch with people, especially those who are now living in real situations in which violence is more likely to happen to you. “We can only educate ourselves to the signs of stress and domestic violence, and to know what to look for, and with that seriousness,” he said. In addition to this, the activist also stressed the importance of supporting the shelters, and institutions that provide care for the children and other victims of domestic violence.