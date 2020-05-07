Awkwafina nominated for a BAFTA | Voice of America

THE FAREWELL (FAREWELL)

Awkwafina, winner of a Golden Globe on Sunday the 5th of January, and Jack Lowden, actor of “Dunkirk”, are among the nominees for the Rising Star Award this year, announced Monday the British Academy of Arts in Film and Television and BAFTA.

The award recognizes players “who have shown an exceptional talent on the big screen during the last 12 months and captured the imagination of the british public and of experts from across the film industry”.

Awkwafina, known for “Ocean’s 8”, and “Crazy Rich Asian”, received on Sunday the award for best actress in a comedy or musical for “The Farewell” at the Golden Globes, the first major ceremony in the awards season 2020.

Lowden is known for “Dunkerque” and “Mary Queen of Scots”.

Previous winners include Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya, star of “Spider-Man” Tom Holland; Tom Hardy, Oscar nominee, and John Boyega, the actor of “Star Wars”.

The BAFTAS will be held in London on 2 February.

GOLDEN GLOBE

Nearly 15 million viewers in the us. UU. saw the ceremony of the Golden Globes hosted for the fifth time was the comedian british Ricky Gervais, Sunday.

Preliminary data from Nielsen, Monday, show that the event broadcast live on NBC was seen by 14 million 760 thousand viewers, 6% less than in 2019.

1917

“1917”, on the Great War, and “once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the top prizes, the Sunday, in the first major show of awards heading into the Oscars, which will be delivered on the 9th of February, a week after the BAFTAS.

GRUDGE

At the box office, “The Grudge” takes $ 11.3 million in us sales. UU. for the beginning of the week of Kings.

Sam Raimi produced this new version of the 2004 film starring this time by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Disney, stayed at the top of the box office for the third weekend in a row, raising $ 34.5 million for a total of up to the moment in EE. UU., of $ 450 million.

The last chapter of the trilogy is quickly approaching the milestone of a billion dollars after three weeks in billboard.