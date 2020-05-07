Naomi Watts it has been a few hours in Barcelona to inaugurate the fertility clinic and assisted reproduction at Eugin NMC Health. A total of 6,500 square feet in the calle Balmes, the actress has come accompanied by Prasanth Manghat, ceo and executive director of NMC Health.

The british, although australian nationality, is goodwill ambassador of Unaids (a program of the United Nations that coordinates the fight against aids), and yesterday thanked that Manghat the chosen as ambassador of this global project because "it is always nice to be useful for the community." In this sense, Manghat said Watts it was ideal "for this long journey, because it is a reference point for many generations."















The actress has assured that he would love to work in Barcelona or in Spain





The protagonist of titles such as

Mulholland Drive, King Kong, 21 grams, The impossible, or Promises of This

, was the star at the opening of the film Festival of Marrakech, at the end of last week; and on Monday, one of the most stylish at the british fashion awards. But yesterday, in Barcelona, Naomi Watts he showed the simplicity which characterizes it in your day-to-day, with some jeans, and a blazer of black color, a makeup very natural and her mane blonde bob style.

Before the inauguration of the clinic the actress of The impossible, chatted with The Avant-Garde: “Being a mother is what has had the greatest impact on my life. There are many women around me that are constantly fighting issues of maternity is not achieved and I believe that everyone should have the right to maternity and paternity”.

Watts, 51, is a mother of two sons, Alexander Sashaof 12 years, and Samuel Sammy, that the next December 13 will meet 11 years, born of her relationship with the actor Liev Schreiber, from which it is separated three years ago. "I would have liked to have had children younger," he says, but assures that his career progressed very fast. Think that motherhood has affected her career not from the creative standpoint, but logistics, "try not to shoot in very distant places, to not be much time away from my children. Now I would not have been able to shoot The impossible because I had to be quite some time in Thailand, and is very far from home."









He confesses that since she is the mother, “you’re more responsible, you think about how it affects everything you say, and you want to take care of them in all the possible situations and lead by example”. “I always try to my children to be human beings, kind, with compassion and intelligence.” In the networks, both she and Schreiber received criticism for letting the small of your children view with women’s clothing.

On climate change, the actress said: " My children are seeing how bad we are treating the planet and are interested in hearing voices such as Greta Thunberg that is, for them, as a heroine". Of all of his films ensures that Sasha and Sammy have only seen King Kong. Has tried to see The impossible, since it is a real fact, and by the example of overcoming that represents but their children suffered: "Watched a small snippet and they saw all that mess and how bad off she was her mother, though it wasn't real, and had nightmares".















Is still in contact with María Belón, the actual central character of the movie of J. A. Bayona





However, for Watts was a superb experience shooting the film in the orders of J. A. Bayona, who got his second nomination for an Oscar: “I Love Spain and I love Barcelona and I would love to work here. What can you say to your friends, to any of the film industry,” he said between laughter. Of that shooting him is the friendship with María Belón, the actual central character of the tragedy: “I Continue having a relationship with Mary, we call from time to time and send emails. Know that family caused me an impact huge. Especially Mary. Is a wonderful woman”. The actress was going to star in a prequel to Game of thrones, but after shooting the pilot episode, HBO decided to cancel it.

Eugin, the new clinic of Barcelona, belongs to NMC Health, one of the clusters of in vitro fertilization the world's largest, with a network of 78 clinics and fertility centers located in Europe, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, East Africa and America.








