Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and the most famous of them prove that the cardigan is a key piece of the moment – Vogue

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
12


** RIGHTS ONLY in the UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA, * * Milan, ITALY - Fashion model Bella Hadid leaves the Moschino fitting in Milan ahead of the Milan Fashion Week, which runs from September 19th - 25th. Bella looked stylish and daring, wearing a black cardigan, wi (Photo by: @LucaSgro / BACKGRID)

– Bella Hadid (Photo: Backgrid)

This year, some of the the trends of the 90’s they are returning to the scene of fashion with full force, including the strappy sandals into very thin, in the won’t work and also, the cardiganreturns in different time periods (from the underlying face of the grandma,” to the most elaborate). The play has already won the famous fashionistas such as Nice and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and Katie Holmes.

Although it is a great piece for mid-season, the cardigan has been successfully used for precisely the function of the warm up. The trend of the moment, you only need to put the item on without any underwear beneath it, as shown by Bella, Gigi, and Kaia, and you can bet on a combination of the most despojadada with jeans and tennis shoes or hiking boots.

Kaia Gerber (Photo: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber (Photo: Getty Images)

The item goes up for an occasion, night on the town. Our suggestion is to combine it with a sports bra or a tank top, as he did At Home – they drew attention to the dressing of the conjuntinho of hand-operated the Khaite. The trick is in the styling that makes the look much more cool and interesting. The cardigan will also work in an outfit more chic: Bella wore a white option superbásica over the top of the dress. Of course, the piece is a must-have in your wardrobe!

Katie Holmes (Photo By: Backgrid)

Katie Holmes (Photo By: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner (Photo: DAMAGE / BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner (Photo: BACKGRID)

West Hollywood, CALIFORNIA - Emma Roberts leaves the blonde behind as she is spotted leaving the salon looking stunning with her new look. The Actress looks great in her short daisy dukes with a light pastel blue knitted sweatshirt and tan colored booties.Pictur (Picture: Timmy Turner / Nemo / BACKGRID)

Emma Roberts (Photo by: BACKGRID)

Gigi Hadid (Photo: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid (Photo: Getty Images)

- Bella Hadid (Photo: PapCulture / BACKGRID)

– Bella Hadid (Photo: BACKGRID)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.



READ MORE:  Mask, video game and... ¡¡¡Kendall Jenner became the SHAME of his life!!!!
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here