‘Big Bang Theory’: 12 lessons from the comedy, the more successful of the TV

Lorre mentioned that he never considered Penny a fool, only more proficient socially and emotionally than their neighbours, male and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and their friends Raj Koothrappali (the graduate of Temple, Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). But it seemed to become more intelligent, and the fact of adding more women to the mix, particularly to Me Bialik as the neurobióloga Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rauch as the microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, contributed to the comedy and made the differences of Penny seem less about the gender. “We saw where we had fallen short,” said Lorre. “We saw where really we had not done our job well and we try to expand the program. Legitimately, not being complacent, but yes including women scientists, of course, obvious.”