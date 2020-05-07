‘Big Bang Theory’: Director gives hopes of then – News series

Mark Cendrowski recently confessed that there is still much to explore in the lives of the characters.

Like it happened in your time with Friends, the culmination of The Big Bang Theory last may, after twelve seasons, has left us a huge void now we don’t know with what to fill out. The end of the series left us with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Me Bialik) finally married and winning the Nobel Prize; to Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernardette (Melissa Rauch) instaladísimos in their role as parents; to Raj (Kunal Nayyar) finally in love, and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (John Galecki) waiting for their first child. Of course, a series can not last forever, but there is no doubt that all of us crave to continue listening to their lives.

So just a few months from its end, the question until it had taken: Is there the possibility of a sequel or a spin-off? Finally we have to Young Sheldonso everything is possible. The first response that we have to just give it a few days Mark Cendrowski, to Forbes. The director of The Big Bang Theory commented that he believes there are many possibilities to continue the story in a couple of years.

According to their statements, Chuck Lorre, co-creator of the series, it did not seem very convinced when they decided to end The Big Bang Theorybut who believes that at that time no one was thinking of launching a spin-off or a sequel immediately:

I think you need to let things settle for a while, this is not take advantage of it then, then.

Cendrowski also stated that happened, he would love to be part of the project: “There’s nothing that can’t happen and maybe in a couple of years it is time to return to a couple of characters and see what has happened to them. Anything can happen. Even if you decide to go back to try something up within five years, I would love to be a part because it would be like a continuation…”

There is still a lot to explore in the lives and personalities of the characters, but of course, the new series would have to be independent and have its own reason to exist.

It is clear to us, and as well says Cendrowski, anything can happen. What characters The Big Bang Theory choosing for a spin-off?