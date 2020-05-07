‘Big Bang Theory’: the anniversary of Amy and Sheldon with this compilation of the wedding of the series – News series

The ‘sitcom’ ended a few months ago, but we will always remember their best moments.

It is about the anniversary of the wedding of Sheldon and Amy and, although Big Bang Theory has already been terminated, many are still recalling the famous ‘sitcom’ and, of course, the characters of Jim Parsons and Me Bialik. For this reason, some have not let pass the opportunity to congratulate you and TVLine has taken to publish a compilation with all the weddings that have taken place in the series.

In 95 seconds, the video collects moments as touching and romantic as the vows between Leonard and Penny at the ceremony in Las Vegas, the link between Howard and Bernadette in the roof of the building, or the expected ‘Yes, I want to’ Sheldon and Amy. To remember these beautiful moments starring Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Hellberg and Melissa Rauch, in addition to Parsons and Bialik, visit the link that you will find under these lines.

‘Big Bang Theory’: So were the players when they started and thus ended

The Big Bang Theory he was in broadcast for 12 seasons, more than 10 years in which the characters lived all kind of situations from weddings that have been collected up to travel into space, or winning a Nobel prize. Now that each of the actors has been fired from his characters, are beginning to leave their new projects. Jim Parsons has left a side to Sheldon Cooper to be Henry Wilson in Hollywood, an agent who represented the most prominent stars of the 50s. In addition, it will just confirm that Kaley Cuoco prepares the tape The Man from Toronto next to Kevin Hart.

