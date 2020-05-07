‘Big Little Lies’: The strange tool Shailene Woodley to connect with his character

Shailene Woodley plays in ‘Big Little Lies’ the enigmatic Jane Chapman. At the beginning of the series, this single mom a newcomer to the city of Monterrey in California, befriends quickly with Madeline (Reese Whiterspoon).

Soon, the rumors surrounding his son Ziggy will be in trouble and you have to reveal your big secret. The young actress wore a unique tool to better understand your character in the HBO series that aired soon Antena 3.

Shailene Woodley, whom we met for her role in the film saga ‘Divergent’has been in a recent interview with Vulture that creates astrological charts of each of the characters that they interpret, and that did so well with Jane. The interpreter has spent years studying astrology and believes that knowing the sign of the zodiac of a role helps you to understand it much better. “It really helps me to understand his psychology. It’s like, ‘ah, that is why it is so shy!’.

According to the story told by the actress, Jane Chapman is a Taurus, but it has influence of other signs. “Your sun sign is Taurus, but it has something of Sagittarius. She can be very funny. I think that also is a little Aquarium, by the way you see the world.”

