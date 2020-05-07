Black widow: Scarlett Johansson, returns as the heroine in the trailer for the electrifying News of the film

Natasha Romanoff did not play in the service.

After the events in Avengers: Ultimatum, Natasha Romanoff is the Black Widow, a film based on the source of the music. Putting an end to the curiosity of the fans, Marvel has released the first trailer for the feature starring Scarlett Johansson.

Full of action scenes, and the video brings about a heroine facing her past, among the various flashbacks to the childhood of the future goals of the Russian. “I don’t have anything, so I got this to work, the family… But nothing lasts forever,” she says in the first few seconds.

Other than that, the trailer introduces some of the characters, among them the Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who was originally an enemy of Natasha Romanoff. Then, we can see that Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The Disney-released, also on the poster The Black Widow first, in Brazil on the 30th of April.