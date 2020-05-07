Blake Lively published a photo with Leighton Meester on Instagram

Blake Lively reminded his step-by-Emmy on the occasion of the gala 71.

Your photo with Leighton Meester is from a decade ago.

Yesterday Blake Lively was a Sunday, very nostalgic. And it is not that we spent the weekend with her in New York to see chapters of ‘Gossip Girl’ while we ate popcorn (although we do not have minded the truth). Yesterday the actress wanted to look back and with the occasion of the celebration of the 71 edition of the Emmy Awards 2019 published a photo of 20 September 2009, on the red carpet for these same awards. Ten years have passed, there is nothing.

The actress, who is expecting her third child with Ryan Reynolds, shared a series of images of her look that night with a spectacular and escotadísimo red dress from Versace. But to us the photos that illusion we have made have been the two that appear on stage with Leighton Meester in a white dress with bride signed by Bottega Veneta. In the text that accompanies the publication itself highlights the fact that it has now been 10 years of this time (yes Blake, time passes for everyone) and makes a blink to the classic farewell of ‘girl gossip’ with her XOXO (hugs and kisses).

Nothing more to see the photos, we got to dream with a possible return of one of our favorite series. I already gave the news in the past month of July that effectively we will see the stories of the rich kids of the Upper East Side of the Big Apple in the ten chapters that HBO Max has been commissioned for a reboot. But given that the story is set eight years after, and that the members of the original cast have agendas more complicated in these moments, we doubt very much that we go back to see Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf in action.

Like simply Blake had the day of silly and set out to find the old photos of years past. In addition we already know how much you would like to pull of Instagram for all sorts of memories and jokes. But dreaming is free, and we come up with very little.