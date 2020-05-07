Born Mandy Moore, popular singer, songwriter, actress and fashion designer, El Siglo de Torreón

36 years ago, was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, Amanda Leigh, better known as “Mandy” Moore.

He made his debut at the age of 15 with the album So real, by which time he was part of the phenomenon “Princesses of Pop” of the late 90’s, when it successfully placed its first single Candy.

He studied at Bishop Moore High School, a catholic institution in Orlando, and the Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

After reaching popularity among young americans with this album, their second single was Walk my home, which was not the success of the first.

In 2001 he took out his self-titled album, which had the theme of presentation In my pocket, a song with rhythms, asian and latino. The video was promoted on TRL, but at 20 days left of the count.

The next single was Crush, which received good rotation on TRL on MTV and became his first number one in that program, although new, was not on the radio lists.

Because of the decline, in mid-2000, re-released their first album, now under the name I wanna be with you, whose first single was the ballad of the same name, which was the central theme of the film Center stage.

This simple came to be placed at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the second is titled So real, but had little promotion, being launched only in countries such as Australia, the Uk and Mexico.

In that same year he made his debut in cinema as the popular cheerleader “Lana Thomas”, in The princess diaries, while the protagonist was until 2002 with the film A walk to remember, which was a moderate success at the box-office of the united States.

In 2003, the films How to deal and All I want, too, had the expected success, because the story of the first was not strong enough, and the second was intended to go directly to DVD, but not had any gain.

At the end of the last quarter of 2003 came her fourth album titled Coverage, which includes album art of the 80’s and 90’s.

Her first single, Have a little faith in me, it was not well received in the united States, but it was very popular in Europe, Asia and Australia. Even pulled out a second single for Asia, entitled ” Drop the pilot, for which a video was shot that only he saw on that continent.

In 2004, she starred in Chasing liberty, which also was a great success, and quickly left the theaters. In April of that same year premiered the independent film Saved, distributed by MGM with great success to have been a movie of this type.

In 2005, Epic Records decided to end the contract of Mandy pulling out the compilation The best of Mandy Moore disc, which debuted at position 148 of the Billboard, given its lack of promotion.

Then premiered Racing stripes and won over 50 million dollars just in the united States.

A year after he launched the controversial American dreamz, a satire of the program American idol. This movie had little support and only grossed seven million dollars in the united States.

Subsequently it premiered Southland such at the Cannes film Festival, where it received poor reviews, which made this film was premiered until 2007, year in which held its fifth album, Wild hope.

At that time he also recorded the popular theme of Umbrella in a slow remix, which garnered great acceptance on the radio. It is worth mentioning that this topic is of the singer of Barbados Rihanna and many fans commented that is was a great return of Mandy Moore to the music.

Also, Romance & cigarettes was released in the Uk with a favorable response, and months later was released on DVD.

In this context, in early 2008 promoted the film Because i said so, nor had the expected success, only remained a few days in cinemas; its title in Spanish was Because I say so, alongside Diane Keaton.

The march 10, 2009 the singer married singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, a member of the band Whiskeytown, and 10 years older than her.

Shortly after released her album Amanda Leigh, which includes topics such as the Pocket philosopher;, Song about home, Everblue, Merrimack river, Love to love me back, Indian summer and Bug.

Moore also collaborated on the compact disc of the movie Tangled, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and lent her voice to the character of “Rapunzel” in the original version.

In 2011, he participated in the series Tron: Uprising, lending his voice, the programme also featured the voices of Bruce Boxleitner (“Tron”), Elijah Wood, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Paul Reubens.

In April of that same year was ranked in the fifth position of the People magazine in its count of “people most beautiful”.

In June, it was premiered in the united States their film love, wedding, marriage.

In the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the park attractions like Disney in Paris, Moore along with other singers participated in the recording of the soundtrack commemorative musicalized the event.

In 2012, the actress began with the start of the recording of a new comedy series, which also includes Nelson Franklin and Eva La Rue, among others.

A year later he participated in the dramatic film for television, directed by David Nutter and written by Bruno Heller, The advocates. On the tape participated Benjamin McKenzie, Chasty Ballesteros, Alex Saxon, and Marina Benedict.

In 2016 participated in the film ’47 Meters Down, as well as in the television program” This is us.

Recently, he received a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.