Brooke Shields dazzles the 54-year-old; it looks blazer ‘without trousers’

The actress Brooke Shields she dazzled during the opening of a new store Nordstrom in the city of New York.

The star, famous for the film The Blue Lagoon, caught the attention of the photographers to appear attired, with a blazer silver with buttons at the centre, which was used by way of minidress.

Brooke Shields, age 54, added a touch of daring to complete your outfit with black stockings and high boots leather. Opted for a backpack velvet pearl by way of bag.

To add glamourled earrings and crucifixes of diamonds. Framing his eyes with black eyeliner, shadows, brown, silver and its famous eyebrows. Alació perfectly his hair.

She shared a fun video via your account Instagram and his followers praised her beauty.

During the program Watch What Happens Livethe actress denied having undergone surgeries of the face, but he made it clear that it is not opposed to the idea and celebrates those who do.

“I’m afraid. But I also want to do everything possible to look and feel good. I exercise a lot, but after being a mother, I still have things of my body for a change.” Brooke Shields has two daughters, Grier (13 years old) and Rowan (16).

During the decade of the 80’s, Brooke Shields was all a covergirl. Appeared on the cover of Vogue when he was only 14 years old. He also starred in a successful campaign for Calvin Klein.

According to the tabloid Daily Mail, be a icon of fashion did not stop to complete their studies. Graduated from the bachelor’s degree in Romance Languages of the Princeton university.

Brooke Shields has returned to the events of Hollywood and promises that will help you get a makeup for eyebrows. Look at their best photos in our gallery.

