Brooke Shields educates their daughters to never have self-esteem issues

The actress Brooke Shields it was one of the stars most iconic of an entire generation thanks to his role in ‘The Blue lagoon’ (1980), film that he recorded when he was barely 15 years old. Though his adolescence was marked by photo sessions and advertising campaigns in which its beauty was the protagonisthas revealed that you do not want the same for their daughters, Rowan and Grier, 16 and 13 years respectively. In a recent interview, the actress has spoken about the education that you breathe in your home where there is a attitude body positive that made the two teens grow up with self-esteem strengthened. This is how Brooke prevents both suffer from the problems that she went through.



Many are the times in which Shields has spoken out about the years in which he was at the pinnacle of success. The actress does not care to recognize that being a child star caused her to have serious problems with your image: “I had a complete disconnection with my body. Was the protagonist of covers, had the best eyebrows or traits or whatever in what people would like to look at that point”, has revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle. However, she did not look like what everyone else did.



“I was never very thin so I could never be paraded down a catwalk. Always was the one that came out in the magazines, but never fit into the clothes of the models,” says Brooke about her beginnings in which, in addition to actress, also tried his luck in the fashion industry. So that history doesn’t repeat, and we aim to make their daughters not to focus only on the physical: “I try to show an image of a woman full, very different to the one I had when I grew up. I don’t want to feel ashamed of themselves and yes they maintain the attitude that your body is yours”.



It seems that his plan has worked, as it ensured that both Rowan as Grier has been raised in a different way than what she has done: “They are much more mature and have much more confidence in themselves and that the one I had. We share the same cabezonería and strength, but they are more focused. It gives Me envy (healthy) that they have been able to grow as well but, of course, I’ve led,” quips Shields satisfied that the education of their daughters has been a success.



