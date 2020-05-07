Brooke Shields: “I have much fear of the plastic surgeries”



The actress ensures that she is terrified to pass for an operating room Credit: Instagram



Not all celebrities want to reveal their beauty secrets or how many times they passed by the operating room.



But that is not the case

Brooke Shields,



who



he had no modesty to speak on the subject and said that he does everything at their disposal to look their best, without resorting to the scalpel. The actress of 54 years, admitted that he has a lot

fear of plastic surgery



and that prevents to keep in mind as an option.

The protagonist of the famous movie

The Blue Lagoon



(1980)



it was as a guest on the program



Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live



and when asked about his stance around the cosmetic surgeries -taking into account that a time ago she had assured them that “he’d never had surgeries in the face” – expressed their fears about it.

“Do you follow with your face free of scalpel? Or do reconsideraste your posture natural beauty?”, he asked Cohen. Shields confirmed to him that still keeps you away from the invasive procedures and he confessed the reason: “I Really have a lot of fear of those things. I want to do everything possible to look and feel the best you can, without resorting to that.”

He also clarified that he is not against those who opt to improve their image with the help of surgery, but she has a bad memory of a operation aesthetic that made his mother: “My mother did a facelift when she was little more than 40 years, and the 70’s seemed to of 50. That helped, but I saw how difficult and painful is the recovery, then I don’t think it’s worthwhile to go through all that.”

Interview with Brooke Shields – Source: Youtube 01:25

When consulted about how he felt regarding the passing of the years and the fact of getting old, he replied: “I Think we have to accept that, but at the same time, be willing to do what will make us feel more comfortable”. Then he pointed out that at the moment feels better than ever, is when you are active working, sleeping enough, drinking lots of water and little alcohol. In this sense, Shields often share many photos retro on his Instagram:

The actress joked that her daughters, Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, -the fruit of his love with the screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy, with whom she is married in 2001 – you say that you should think about putting a bit of filling in the wrinkles. “They say to me: ‘you could use a little botox in the forehead, you need something there.’ And I say: ‘come on girls, I’m your mother!'”, told between laughter.

Shields is one of the ambassadors of the brand SculpSure, a treatment non-invasive body that helps to tone the body. “In place of botox, or a filler, a long time ago that I am opting for the method of sculpting warm,” he revealed. This procedure is based on the use of heat to shrink the fat cells.

The exercise of Brooke Shields – Source: Instagram 00:25

“In reality it is incredible. Remove the fat, it really works. Anyway, I exercise a lot because, as every diet or method, without movement there are no results that hold in the time,” he said. The actress is usually to share images on their social networks where they show you happy with your figure.