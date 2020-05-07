Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden split their time to take care of your baby

Cameron Diaz and her husband, singer Benji Maddenhave begun this by 2020 with a new member in your family. The couple welcomed their first child last December. A good news that we are gradually knowing more.

If the actress shared her happiness a few days ago publicly, now, Diaz has explained in a video of Instagram Live with the makeup artist of Gucci how it manages with her husband to raise their little Raddix.

“To Benji likes to go to bed late, and I like to get up soon so that is how we operate as parents. I can go to the face a few hours before, and he can get up later,” said the happy mother.

A baby of three months that they have been put to the test in this period so tumultuous that we live in.

