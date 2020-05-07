Cameron Diaz breaks his silence after his enigmatic maternity | People

More than five years out of Hollywood have not been able to with the fever of the direct Instagram that are succumbing to the famous. Cameron Diaz has broken her silence after the last thing that is know about her is that she had become a mother. As announced in this same social network on January 3, without any photo of the small Raddix Madden and requesting respect for his privacy. Up to now, who has publicly acknowledged being delighted with motherhood: “I Love being a mother. Is the best, best, best part of my life.”

The actress, 47, has talked with Katherine Power, a business of american the fashion industry, and has spoken openly of this new stage that she shares with her husband, the musician Benjamin Madden. “I am very grateful and happy. It is the best thing that has happened to me and I am very lucky to do so with Benj. We are living our best moment. I’m so excited. I can’t believe it,” he expressed. The interpreter has also revealed that the rocker is a father “incredible,” and that you have time for herself at the end of the day, while Madden is in charge of the girl.

The period of confinement by the crisis of the coronavirus has not altered too much of their day-to-day: “somehow I’ve been living a life of quarantine because I have been so more than three months. So my life has been completely quiet since then.” It is true that you now can’t see his friends, but appreciates the positive part of this situation: “It’s nice. I love to live in a bubble, to be in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking”, an activity that always accompanies with a glass of wine. “It’s my moment of calm,” he says.

The couple, who married five years ago, has always been characterized by discretion. The last posting on Instagram of the interpreter was last January and revolved around the arrival of a new member to the family, no one knew that the actress was pregnant: “We are happy to announce the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. It immediately captivated our hearts.” A statement that added: “While we are happy to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of the little girl. So we’re not going to publish pictures or share more details, with the exception of that is very, very pretty”.

Your use of the social networks is low and their public appearances sporadic. A photograph of the paparazzi when you go to the supermarket and some other event that cannot be escaped. The last time that Diaz appeared before the press was at a gala of the portal Entertainment Weekly in February 2019, to commemorate the anniversary of your film The wedding of my best friend, in which he shared poster with Julia Roberts. In an interview with this publication, the main actors of the romantic comedy showed the good chemistry that remains between them. “We all got along very well immediately. And all the world could feel that on the screen. For me it was magical,” said Rupert Everett. Diaz, who had started his career in Hollywood only a few years before, do not think twice and immediately accepted the role of Kimmy: “I got to work with all these people and with Julia. It was a great opportunity for me.”

After that, the actress garnered other hits like Something’s wrong with Mary or Charlie’s angels. Always with a career very focused on the comedy that began with The maskin 1994, his first work on the big screen. A film that might have its sequel soon, according to the website We Got This Covered. Jim Carrey has said on occasion to have no problem in to get back in the green skin of the protagonist. If so, it would be the return of Diaz after his retirement from Hollywood.

In 25 years he has participated in half a hundred projects and is crowned between 2007 and 2008, as the actress the best paid in the u.s. industry, with $ 50 million (about 45 million euros). But the fame the extenuó. “I began to experience fame when he was 22 years old […] and that is a long time. I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel that it is okay that I take the time to reorganizarme and choose how I want to go back to the world. If it is I choose to do so,” explained the interpreter to InStyle the past August.

“I don’t miss the interpretation. Now I am looking for my well being space, but, whatever you do, it has to be something that I feel passionate about and not feel like an effort,” she continued with the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the magazine. The last film in which he participated Diaz was the version of the musical Annie, in 2014. This led to his girlfriend and also an actress Selma Blair to make a comment in the spring of 2018 that generated more of a stir than intended. “You don’t need to make more movies. Have a good life,” said his partner in the cast The sweetest thing. And they jumped all alarms. Blair was forced to rectify and joke in a tweet: “Cameron Diaz does not withdraw from anything. And more news. I retreat to be your spokesman”. But the actress should not go so desencaminada when a few weeks after Diaz stated in an interview for Entertainment Weekly that “literally” wasn’t doing anything. “I’m semiretirada, well, actually, I’m withdrawn,” he confirmed.

In one of his last public appearances, the actress spoke of how these years have allowed him to experience the feeling of not having people behind her pending all the time of what is happening in your life. “It’s fun to not know what I am doing, because my time is all for me. I am not promoting any movie and, as I’m not promoting anything, I don’t have to give anything to anyone. I’m not going to do it again, I’m going to live my life,” she told the magazine InStyle. And said: “I have some projects in mind, but it is too soon to talk about them.”