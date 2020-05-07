Cameron Diaz revealed that getting married is the best thing that could happen in life

Cameron Diaz shared on a YouTube channel with one of your best friends how happy he is with his marriage and that he loves being a mom. 24 April, 2020

Cameron Diaz served five years as a married woman with Benji Madden the 5 of January and said that her relationship with him is the best thing that could have happened in life. “I love being married,” he said to his friend and maquillista Gucci Westman in a new episode of Makeup & Friends, the series on YouTube. “The best thing that has happened to me is to find my husband, our relationship and our friendship,” he added.

This couple first met in 2014, thanks to Nicole Richie, and days before your anniversary this year, the protagonist of The Mask surprised all her fans and followers with a message on Instagram in which he revealed that he had become a mom. “We’re very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden”, he shared. “She immediately captured our hearts and completed our family. While we’re all too happy to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct of protection towards the privacy of our little. Therefore, we will not publish pictures or share more details, which are not the fact that she is very, very cute!

And while we keep asking ourselves how we missed your stage of pregnancy, Cameron told Westman that loves to be a mom. “It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and happy and is the best in the world and I am so lucky to do this with Benj, we are having the best time. I’m so excited. I can’t believe it,” he said.

He also added that her husband is an amazing dad and feels very fortunate to share this with him. “After we bathe our daughter, he sleeps, is very good. Is a dad incredible. I am very lucky to be the dad of my baby”, he said. “It’s amazing. The the sleeps and I can go to the kitchen for a glass of wine. Cooking. See my show, or whatever,” he concluded.

