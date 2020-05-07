Cameron Diaz wears comfortable pants to wear at home

The last looks of Cameron Diaz have been characterized by the comfort as the main element and leading without stop to reveal some of the most current trends. In a recent look, the american actress wore the jeans final to be at home.

Cameron Diaz was the perfect trousers for this at home

Cameron Diaz was spotted in Los Angeles to the side of her husband, Benji Madden. This time the protagonist of ‘The wedding of my best friend’ took a few denim jeans cut mom jeans combo and silhouette straight, combined with a hoodie and sports shoes.

Cameron Diaz knows the perfect formula for wearing jeans comfortable. © Dimitrios Kambouris

While the look of Cameron Diaz it is completely informal, their jeans are the key piece that we need to talk, because it’s the perfect trousers to wear at home and also outside of it if you want to take on a hike, casual combined with a t-shirt lisa fajada within the jeans.

The model of trousers that led to Cameron Diaz it is roomy, you could even delve a little into the category of slouchy, that is why they become the perfect style to be in the house, since open step to the absolute comfort, especially for those days home office in which you may spend a lot of time sitting. Remember that the ideal way of wearing them is with a garment that is not too long to combine them with sneakers, loafers or flats.

Cameron Diaz with skinny jeans. © Vera Anderson READ MORE: The academy explains that the absence of Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in honor of the Oscars in 2020

When it comes to wearing trousers, Cameron Diaz know very well what are the trends in jeans more outstanding. The actress knows that a good pair of jeans (whether skinny or as the last style that led) in combination with t-shirtsshirts , shirts or blouses basic are the perfect formula to create the style more casual right.

If you want to keep your style completely comfortable and without complications, so your rest days, for example, you can follow the example of Cameron Diaz and bringing garments for use in the home as your hoodie. So, with a pair of jeans already have another look to be at home, but in your version Netflix and Chill.