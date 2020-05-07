Cameron Diaz would come out of retirement to make a sequel of the 90’s

Despite the fact that the actress is currently withdrawn from the action, could soon return to play the role that launched her to fame, as they surely will not miss the opportunity to say goodbye to one of his earliest and best works, so that Cameron Diaz would appear in ‘The Mask 2’.

When just beginning your career, Cameron Diaz had the opportunity to play Tina Carlyle in ‘The Mask’, character that would put her in the middle of the reflector, and which served as a starting point for your career, since from that moment on, more and more studies started to pay attention to it for it to appear in other productions.

There have been various rumors that a sequel is already in the plans, since the character creator, Mike Richardson, has shown its interest in developing a new production, so that Carrey would be in it, but also the character of Cameron.

According to sources of the portal, We Got This Covered‘The Mask 2’ may soon be a reality, so that the study hopes to get to Cameron Diaz his retirement, to return to star in the new installment and while it looks difficult that the actress returns to the cinema, it is very likely that you will make a small exception for one of his roles most loved, this, coupled with the great offer that will surely make you the study.

This news adds to the appearance that will have The Mask in ‘Space Jam 2’, so surely the studio is waiting to see the reaction of the public to the character, and in the case of being positive, surely the sequel of the character will have the green light to be produced, something that looks feasible, given that the 90’s are becoming trendy again.

It is as well as Cameron Diaz would appear in ‘The Mask 2’, but if you really plan to make a sequel, the production should start as soon as possible, as the years are passing more and more by their protagonists and for when this is released, Carrey will have in 60 years, something that will surely not go in line with what the character can do on the screen-or maybe this will end up making more funny to the new film.