Cast of Big Bang Theory plasma in their footsteps in Hollywood

The Chinese Theater in Los Angeles immortalized in the footprints and signatures in cement of the cast of The Big Bang Theorynext to the actors, the creator of the sitcom, Chuck Lorne, signed and recorded in his footsteps

Actors Johnny Galecki (Leonard in the comedy television), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Me Bialik (Amy) took place in the Walk of Fame of Hollywood

The actors addressed words of gratitude to those present for receiving this distinguished honor, Jim Parsons said that the tribute was very exciting while Lorne said “It is difficult to dissolve a family after twelve years”

“This is the best deal in the world. I feel very honored to be here and to have been part of this experience”, he said, for his part, Kaley Cuoco, according to EFE

The five principal performers of the series (Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Helberg and Nayyar) won 900 thousand dollars per episode, according to a report on the specialized Variety of February 2017