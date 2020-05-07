Charlotte Flair: ‘I Want to defend the Championship NXT in the three brands’

By Gin Malkavar – PUBLISHED THE 07/04/2020 AT 00:43

The new champion of NXT, Charlotte Flair, has given several interviews following his victory at WrestleMania 36 in front of Rhea Ripley. The journalist Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT has gone through your account Twitter part of the conversation that has mantendido with Flair.

Flair has told McCarthy about his plans for the Championship NXT, indicating that you want to “defend on all three brands (RAW, SmackDown and NXT)“and she’s excited to face to the female wrestlers of the division of development. In regards to the fight for the stairs to determine your first challenge next Wednesday, Flair has pointed out that “will be attentive” to what happens. Finally, on Ripley, Flair has commented that “they have only scratched the surface” of what they can achieve:

“It’s crazy to say it, but the first time that Sasha Banks and I face, we can feel real chemistry. I went through the same thing with Rhea RipleyI was like: ‘Hmmm, I don’t have a lot of trouble!’ Well I felt.”

Flair has also spoken this morning with TV Insider. In the same has answered several questions, such as your future and if you will be able to compete on RAW and NXT at the same time:

“I guess I will have to talk about it. Do I have to be transferred to NXT? (He laughs). How will this work? I hope to be able to compete on all three brands“.

As for the female wrestlers of NXT that you want to face, Charlotte has pointed out several names: “Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and I’m sure Bianca Belair he wants the rematch. I have not yet thought about it. It is a madness, an entirely new group of girls. Everyone knows that it is probably the most competitive person in the locker room, so I’m going to want to participate in the better division.”

On their special attire for WrestleMania, Charlotte has revealed several details of the same: “My favorite color is purple. A new person did my robe to WrestleMania, so I was a little nervous. I wanted to look like a queen malignant, with my favorite color and they succeeded, it has been my best robe.”

Finally, he noted that she was nervous before the fight with Ripley at WrestleMania, comparing the struggle with other meetings that have been held at WrestleMania: “I think I felt a little more pressure because this was his first WrestleMania. For me, it was the fifth. She had nothing to lose. I wanted to go out and raise the Championship of Women of NXT, as it was the first time that was defended at WrestleMania and I wanted to do it justice. I had never faced Rhea, more than a couple of minutes on SmackDown without any storyline through. I thought: ‘How do I want to take the audience on a roller coaster of emotions and make them believe that Charlotte Flair was going to win the Championship NXT?’ “

