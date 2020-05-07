Charlotte Flair retains the championship of the women’s NXT on the weekly program

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 07/05/2020 AT 03:31

During the transmissions of NXT via the USA Network, the superstar Charlotte Flair managed to retain the Championship of Women of NXT after descalificarse in the middle of his match against Io Shirai.

In the middle of the fight, I went to the third rope to finish the fight but Flair applied a knee that left a wound to your opponent. Charlotte rose up to his opponent to attack it, but Io is recovered and reversed with a hurracarranada that sent her to the corner. The Queen came down to the ring and took a cane kendo to attack Shirai. The first blow with the object, the arbítro disqualified the champion.

Although the japanese won the victory, Charlotte Flair is still the champion of women the yellow mark, continuing his second reign, which up to the time it takes 30 days since I beat Rhea Ripley on the second day of transmission of WrestleMania 36.

Rhea Ripley seeks his revenge

After being disqualified, Charlotte continued to attack to Shirai. When he was about to attack his legs, the former champion of the women of NXT Rhea Ripley appeared to hit Flair but she huyé of the place. The japanese were angry with Ripley for intruding, having an altercation outside of Full Sail, being separated by security staff.

