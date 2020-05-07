Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix, the fight is a dream that can be reality

The past February 3rd in Raw, when Charlotte Flair was about to announce who was going to challenge due to his victory in the Pitched women’s in the last Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley appeared to throw his challenge to Charlotte, for who dares to defeat her at WrestleMania 36.

During the event, NXT TakeOver: Portland, Bianca Belair faced Rhea Ripley for the Championship NXT, without success. However, after it announced the victory of Ripley, Charlotte Flair attacked him from behind and announced that accept the challenge of the Champion NXT in order to take in the showcase of the immortals, which will be held this weekend.

► Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix: The struggle of dream that can be reality

Just before their encounter at WrestleMania 36, where he will seek to get back the Championship women’s NXT, Charlotte Flair has released another challenge.

Precisely, Beth Phoenix, one of the Superstars of the girls division most important of his generation and a current member of the Hall of Fame WWE, he turned to his Twitter account to promote the simulation of the video game WWE 2K20 on WWE Network, where the Superstars of the past were faced with the Superstars of the present, and launched the idea of what could happen if the two competitors face off in the ring.

Flair, who in his Twitter account has been set as “Miss WrestelMania”, responded to the publication made by Beth Phoenix, desafiándola a combat, to be able to find out.

Beth, I know this is an ad for the network special, but I wanted to answer it. Woman, there’s only one way to find out!! 👸🏼 https://t.co/3FjQsiJzs4 — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2020

– “What would happen if the Gladamazon faces in the ring to The Queen? Check it out on WWE Network for you to have an idea of what could happen … (and hear about the time I fought against Ric Flair in a restaurant!)” – “Beth, I know that this is an advertisement for the special WWE Network, but I want to respond to it. Woman, ¡¡There is only one way to find out!!“

Apparently, it would not be anything strange that the fight dreams between Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix may be very soonconsidering that the Gladamazon already returned to the ring for the first time in six years in the first pitched women’s Royal Rumble in 2018 and he did it again on the same uphill battle this year. He was also at WrestleMania 35, where he teamed with Natalya in a bout of 4 corners for the Championship women’s pairs, which was won by The IIconics. In addition, it was rumored that he could compete for the same championship in this year, a situation that did not materialize.

Given the encounter between Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix, we would have a fight unreleasedsince Phoenix is retired before Flair arrived at the main stage of WWE. However, deemed the company, it will surely be saved for a big event such as SummerSlam or WrestleMania 37. It would not be unlikely that these struggles of dream den, as the recent rivalry between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar was conceived in this same way.