“Charlotte is the Randy Orton women’s”

Representing the Raw brand, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton had an important role in the second day of WrestleMania 36.

On the one hand, “The Queen” became definitely the fighter most successful in WWE history, to get a second time the Championship NXT after a good duel against Rhea Ripley.

While “The Viper” had less luck in his “Last Man Standing”, because although it was very close to coming out the victor, succumbed to the greater experience of Edge in the closing stages of the extensive shock, receiving a “con-Chair-To” as retribution for their past deeds.

► Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton have something in common

And although a priori, we cannot draw a clear link between these two Superstars, maybe many, to forget such a Ric Flair: father of Charlotte and a mentor to Orton. Who, during an interview with talkSPORT, he praised them both, and drew a curious simile.

“Nobody has a greater esteem for Randy Orton than I do. And I think that now is making some of the best things that has ever made, as well as Edge. Randy has achieved a lot and been here a long time. People don’t realize it, but every time he says something, it is the truth. And your level of skill and health right now are great. It is in its fullness, that, under my point of view, makes it the number one. “People will say that I am impartial, but Charlotte is the Orton women’s. Is younger, takes less time in the business, but he has achieved everything. The art of being able to make someone look good, and make the combat to be the priority, instead of what you’re capable of doing or not doing, is what differentiates the good from the great. Has long been regarded as one of the best in the history from WrestleMania 32. I think that it is becoming increasingly evident every time he’s out there and compare their abilities with those of any other. I know that he was very excited about his battle with Rhea, not what he saw as a step back. He saw it as an opportunity to fight with someone who has many skills and a great work ethic.”

The full interview from talkSPORT to Ric Flair can be read here.