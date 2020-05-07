Chris Pratt: Actor Marvel will star in “The Terminal List”, the new series of Amazon Prime

Chris Pratt mark her return to television with the series “the Terminal List”. Amazon has acquired the rights of the adaptation of the novel of Jack Carrand selected Antoine Fuqua as the director behind the project.

U.s. media pointed out that Amazon it has been the winner in a struggle between several digital platforms has to be done with this production.

With the form of a thriller filled with conspiracies, “The Terminal List” will focus on an agent of the special operations (Pratt) who, after being involved with his team in an ambush, he returns home with many questions in the head and with serious doubts about who has set this trap.

Chris Pratt and Antoine Fuqua, who already worked together in the remake “The Magnificent Seven” (2016), will also be producers of this new series.

Before you succeed in the saga of “Jurassic World“and the tapes of Marvel, the actor of 40 years reached the success on tv with “Parks & Recreation“, a comedy for the television, which had a special episode of reunion to raise funds against the pandemic coronavirus.

Chris Pratt it has become one of the most popular performers of Hollywood, following his role in Marvel with the tapes “Guardians of the Galaxy“(2014) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017).

Both films opened for him the doors of the “Avengers: Infinity War“(2018) and “Avengers: Endgame“(2019), which brought together all the galaxy of stars Movie universe of Marvel.

In the future it will continue playing Peter Quillas a third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy“is on the way. James Gunn will return as director, after a controversy over some old tweets was about to leave out of the project.

After his success with the productions of Marvel Studios, the actor Chris Pratt has worked in another major franchise. Alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, is the star of the most outstanding movies “Jurassic World“.

After this first part, which entered 1.670 million dollars, and “Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom” (2018), with the Spanish director J. A. Bayona pocketed $ 1.308 million, the third film of this recovery jurassic will land in theaters next year.

For his part, Antoine Fuqua has a filmography in which stand out “Training Day” (2001), “Shooter” (2007) and “The Equalizer” (2014), and has pending the release of “Infinite” with Mark Wahlberg as the star. (EFE)