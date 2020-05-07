Christopher Landon, Jessica Rothe and more involved in a party of observation of Twitter’s “Day of the dead Happy” Friday

A lot of people have been inventing fun and creative ways to pass the time while we’re stuck in quarantine, with several filmmakers celebrating “holiday observation” on Twitter, where virtually meet with fans and, well, watch movies. What’s next on that front in particular is a Happy day of the death Twitter Watch Party, with director Christopher Landon and star Jessica Rothe!

“Do you feel that you’re reliving the same day over and over again? Us too, ” tweeted Landon this week, announcing the event on the Friday night. “Join us for a small party display HDD with all the cast”.

Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews and Phi Vu Also will participate.

The hangout #SameDamnDay begins at 7:30 p. m. PT on Friday, April 10.

So is how you spend a Friday night isolated!