Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Michael Jordan with the spectacular ‘flight’ to the basket

Lto model us Cindy Crawford difundi a particular photo that pays tribute to Michael Jordan, ‘flying’ towards the basket with the t-shirt Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls, at 54 years old.

“This is what happens when a girl from Illinois put in Jordans and a t-shirt that Dennis Rodman gave in the years 90! Preparndose to see ‘The Last Dance’ tonight on ESPN(and @NETFLIX outside of the USA. UU.). A special thanks to my photographer of action yesterday, Rande Gerber. And, please note my shadow … a tribute to ‘the GOAT’ (the acrnimo of “Greatest Of All Times”, the ms big of all time)”, I wrote the model in his account of Instagram.

Michael Jordan has become the news in half the world for the premiere of ‘The Last Dance’the documentary of the success of ESPN that runs through the last season of ‘Air’ Jordan with the Chicago Bulls finished with the sixth ring of the franchise.