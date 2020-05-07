Cindy Crawford was on the verge of taking her iconic mole

In the list of lunar historical, the of Marilyn Monroe is in the first place. The sad thing is that mole next to the cheek is that it does not exist physically, as it was rouged. But there is a lunar true that in the nineties he reigned the catwalks around the world: the mole of Cindy Crawford. Now we learn that almost do not know this feature iconic supermodel, as at the beginning of his career was about to take it off.

Cindy confessed to his partner of catwalk, Naomi Campbell, when I was very young and unknown talent, in a model agency asked her to take off her iconic mole. “When I went to my first modeling agency in Chicago I was told that I had to take off the mole if he wanted to find work”revealed Crawford in the new program of Naomi. “It was an agency very little girl, I don’t remember the name. I told my mother and she told me to do what I want, but I think because I didn’t know if that was going to leave a scar. And above all, because that was a brand that made me special.”

At that time, the supermodel chose not to remove the mole, but he explained that in his early work, he removed the mole, and cover it with makeup and photo editing. Even, Naomi asked her how she managed this brand since I was little, and Cindy was very sincere. “As a child, I hated to have that birthmark, my sister said that it’s so ugly. Had always dreamed of not having it, in the same way that girls with curly hair want it straight and those that have straight, they want curly”.

Although at the beginning of their career in the modeling were trying to hide your mole, Crawford made peace with this trait when not retocaron and saw him on a cover. This was thanks to a cover with Richard Avedon, a photographer who also painted the portrait of Marilyn Monroe, who not was on the moon. “I didn’t know if he would leave or take it off, decided to leave it and every time I saw him on the cover, it stopped being a problem”said to Naomi.

In addition to accepting their own physical traits and make it a trademark of hers, to show her mole, Cindy inspired many women to the acceptance of these “marks” and the elimination of the conventions of beauty. So much so, that began to want a mole like her.