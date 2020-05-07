Cobie Smulders, actress of Avengers, a captive with lace dress at premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home

The actress Cobie Smulders she dazzled on the red carpet Spider-Man: Far From Homein the Theatre TLC of Los Angeles, Californianext to Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The canadian 37-year-old went to the premiere with a beautiful lace dress white panels and sheer neckline strapless and a opening at the height of the thigh, which exposed her legs tonificadas.

Smulders, who gives life to the agent Maria Hill in the movies Avengerscombined the outfit with some sandals black strips and a stiletto heel, and wore her hair chestnut combed with waves from the side.

Photo: AFP

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders, alias Cobie, made his sixth participation in the Movie universe of Marvelas the right hand of the director of S. H. I. E. L. D., Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Visit

The millionaire Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire with the launch of a line of lingerie and girdles

In an interview with Seth Myersthe star of How I Met Your Mother stated that her husband Taran Killan is a huge fan of the movies Marvelso she reward his faithfulness by sharing a large amount of spoilers from the film with him.

At the premiere in Los Angeles paraded the protagonists of the tape. Tom Holland used a set totally icing from the shirt to the suit with round neck, in black tone.

For its part, Zendaya off your svelte silhouette with a sequined red and black, with a cutting hex to the front and back totally bare. The garment of haute couture is part of the collection SS19 Armani Prive.

Photos: EFE

The red carpet, also attended by personalities such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei and Samuel L. Jacksonwho also act in the film that closes the Phase Three the Movie universe of Marvel.

Photo: AP

Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters americans on the 2nd of July and Mexico on 4 July. The movie begins after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Peter Parker is recruited by Nick Fury, after the loss of Tony Stark.

Look at the gallery up the best looks from Cobie Smulders.

Visit