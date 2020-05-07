Comes to light the reason why Phoebe and Joey never were boyfriends in ‘Friends’

It is, without doubt, one of the groups of friends more dear by the viewers of the small screen. Chandler, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Rachel and Joey starred for ten seasons, the stories more engaging and fun in which he became one of the most popular series of the decade of the 90’s. Friends began airing on September 22, 1994, a little over 25 years, but their episodes continue generating smiles around the world.



During all this time, the characters of the comic production they had different romantic relationships between them. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) lived their crazy and eternal history of love, while Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) were encariñando little by little until you get married. If that weren’t enough, there was also a failed attempt between Rachel and Joey. In all this plot of couples and ex-partners it is outside Phoebe, who found love with Mike (Paul Rudd). Many wondered why she never tried anything with Joey, the last bachelor of the gang, a question that after several years in the minds of the fans has finally been resolved.

Has been precisely that of David Crane, who explained in a statement made to Metro.co.uk why the friendship of Phoebe and Joey never came to be in a loving relationship. “It would have been too neat and too full. When your objective is to keep the six characters together in many stories, it would be very easy to go down that road, but I think we all thought that it would be a mistake,” confessed the creator of Friends. These words have been added to the philosophy of care is to develop the stories of Ross and Rachel, and Monica and Chandler, with the purpose of to escape of possible “challenges” similar to all of them.



“As we developed the couple of Ross and Rachel, we had to give to Monica and Chandler the other type of challenges,” desvelaba the screenwriter. “And so, the whole story of how they ended up together and having children had to be different. I think that is the biggest challenge of making a series for 10 years”.

The gang’s Central Perk won the hearts of many fans over the more than 200 chapters cast. During the recording of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer sand became the highest paid actors in television. Thanks to its characters, the lives of these six actors are forever changed, as they became stars of the small screen around the world.



