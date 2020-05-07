Congratulates mom with an e-card of Louis Vuitton

The important dates are still remembering, this time to the distance, due to the Covid-19and without a doubt, the next Mothers day will not go unnoticed. But in a situation like the one we are now dealing with how we can replace the gifts simple for something of greater utility, using the best of our money and without leaving your home?

At a time like that we live in, in which the uncertainty and the financial problems are present, it is opportune to have a look at a list of gifts that could be of great interest and usefulness to the moms.

1.- Pay off your debts

Within the many ways that you can help your mom is giving up a bit of liquidity in your pocket. You can take care of some of their outstanding accounts, for example: the payment of your bank cards, your mortgage payment, the invoice for utilities or medical bills. The best thing is that many banks and institutions have been made available to the users of the Internet options to carry out procedures and payments online, without having to leave home. Imagine telling your mother that her earrings no longer exist!

2.- Planning a trip with her

Although we are confined in our houses due to the coronavirus, there are initiatives in the web which invites consumers to purchase services that subsequently will be claimed once the pandemic has been controlled. These range from amusement parks, spas, beauty salons, and even travel.

Some companies have created travel packages for tourists that include various services, such as lodging and food in different parts of the country and the world. So from your computer you could request the purchase of a trip that you will have in the future with your mom, and that without doubt, will be very special for both do you Remember that place you always wanted to visit?

3.- Embarks on his dream

Moms are also great dreamgirls. Them, apart from fulfilling its various roles, some probably dreamed learn of any activity or achieve a goal of their own, there are those who are fans of gardening and want to design their own garden, others are inclined to know more about current issues and technology, the preferences are various.

You could be the first to undertake your dream, you just have to create a ‘financial background’, with the amount that you have, in that she can go saving to achieve it. You can also participate in it and help actively.

4.- Help in your finances

Moms taught us to count and use money, but as years are passing by, things change, especially regarding the economy. It is important that your family and especially your mom know how to resolve some financial issues for your benefit. So that would not be bad that you gave a subscription to a magazine of finance or an on-line course on basic principles, this will also serve to improve the management of resources in the home.

It is also a great idea to deposit a good sum of money to your retirement plan. Give him the peace of mind that you will have the necessary resources for aging quiet.

5.- A fancy dinner at home

On the other hand, in full sanitary contingency. many people have been affected not being able to be close to their loved ones, and to raise the spirits of fallen there is nothing better than a delicious dinner at home, as some of the restaurants and establishments have put their services at your disposal to send it to the place that requested them, or if you live with her and spend the quarantine together, sorprendela cooking you. Remember that the details make it all the more special, so do not forget the decoration of the table, there are many videos about it on the Internet.

6.- A spa day or a manicure

Another way to pamper mom is with an intense session of ‘skin care’ at home, it is not so difficult, concentrate on three important steps: exfoliation, hydration and moisturizing. In the same way that in the previous point, there are several places on the Internet where you can buy beauty products to carry out this purpose, and but, there are homemade recipes that you can get without problems. Also could you do a manicure, Czech tutorials.

7.- Donate to your charitable cause

Several moms driving some charitable cause or are very devoted to some purpose, if you know that yours helps maintain an orphanage, a community center, or distributes food to the less fortunate, volunteer to make a donation in his name.

